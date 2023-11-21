Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 61 - Project Maximo

    11.15.2023

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    CSM Curry & SGT Colson discuss their article, "Project Maximo: Empowering NCOs through Health, Family and Selfcare" with the NCO Journal staff. Project Maximo is a four-week program that helps senior NCOs prioritize their health. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual 'tune-up' for senior NCOs that helps them maintain warfighting readiness.

    health
    NCO Journal
    selfcare
    Project Maximo
    CSM Shaun Curry
    SGT Darbi Colson

