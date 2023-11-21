NCO Journal Podcast Episode 61 - Project Maximo

CSM Curry & SGT Colson discuss their article, "Project Maximo: Empowering NCOs through Health, Family and Selfcare" with the NCO Journal staff. Project Maximo is a four-week program that helps senior NCOs prioritize their health. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual 'tune-up' for senior NCOs that helps them maintain warfighting readiness.
