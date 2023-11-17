Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 103 – Terrestrial Responses to Space Aggression – Gurantz, Deni

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Terrestrial Responses to Space Aggression – Russia and China have both tested ground-based anti-satellite missiles as well as on-orbit anti-satellite weapons. The latter include projectiles launched from one satellite to another and satellites that can grapple and move other satellites. How should or can the United States respond to an attack on its own satellites? Why does attacking an adversary’s satellite in retaliation make for an unappealing option? SSI research professor Dr. Ron Gurantz joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss the complex issues surrounding deterrence and aggression in space. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    China
    Russia
    ground-based anti-satellite missiles
    on-orbit anti-satellite weapons
    deterrence and aggression in space

