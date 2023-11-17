Terrestrial Responses to Space Aggression – Russia and China have both tested ground-based anti-satellite missiles as well as on-orbit anti-satellite weapons. The latter include projectiles launched from one satellite to another and satellites that can grapple and move other satellites. How should or can the United States respond to an attack on its own satellites? Why does attacking an adversary’s satellite in retaliation make for an unappealing option? SSI research professor Dr. Ron Gurantz joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss the complex issues surrounding deterrence and aggression in space. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 09:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77473
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110005116.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:39
|Artist
|SSI Live
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 103 – Terrestrial Responses to Space Aggression – Gurantz, Deni, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT