The USS Paul Ignatius, Arle-Burke, Bulkley, and Roosevelt are having a tree decorating contest at Bombers on Naval Station Rota Spain, Dec. 1.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77472
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110005007.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Commercial
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Radio Spot, Tree Decorating Contest, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT