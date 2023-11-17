A radio spot explaining the procedures for scraping a vehicle while at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 04:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77471
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110004920.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Scraping Vehicle Spot, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT