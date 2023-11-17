NAVSTA Rota NMCRS Santa's Workshop

NAVSTA Rota NMCRS hosts a Santa's Workshop at the Thrift Store where children can pick out gifts to give their families on Christman Day.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 08:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77467
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110003901.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
