This is a 30-second radio spot publicizing SKIESUnlimited is a program that offers a variety of cultural, artistic, and physical activities for youth. Programs range from toddler music classes, engineering courses, music and dance classes, soccer, karate, and much more. (U.S. Army audio by Staff SGT Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|77462
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110001853.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SKIES Unlimited spot, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT