    SKIES Unlimited spot

    RP, GERMANY

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot publicizing SKIESUnlimited is a program that offers a variety of cultural, artistic, and physical activities for youth. Programs range from toddler music classes, engineering courses, music and dance classes, soccer, karate, and much more. (U.S. Army audio by Staff SGT Alon Humphrey)

    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:01
    Skies Unlimited
    CYS program

