    AFN Go Radio Spot

    AFN Go Radio Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The AFN Go app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores. AFN Go offers live local radio stations from AFN affiliates, podcasts, genre-themed radio stations as well as traffic conditions, weather and exchange rates. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    radio
    AFN
    AFN Go

