Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 25: United States v. Hasan (C.A.A.F 2023) (Part 2)

In this second of a three parts, we continue our analysis of the CAAF's decision in United States v. Hasan. This episode addresses whether the military judge has a duty to excuse a panel member for cause and the constitutionality of Article 45(b) of the UCMJ.Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
