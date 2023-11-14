In this episode of CUBIST, Dr. Don Marion and new host, Dr. Keith Stuessi, discuss a study entitled "Cumulative Blast Exposure During a Military Career Negatively Impacts Recovery from Traumatic Brain Injury" by Dr. Jason Bailie and colleagues, published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in September 2023. Dr. Bailie, a neuropsychologist at TBICoE, joins the program to discuss the study investigating the impact of cumulative blast exposure on the recovery from TBI among military personnel.
Article Citation: Bailie, J., Lippa, S., Hungerford, L., French, L. M., Brickell, T. A., & Lange, R. T. (2023). Cumulative Blast Exposure During a Military Career Negatively Impacts Recovery from Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2022.0192. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2022.0192
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37675903/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77375
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109994858.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:58
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CUBIST S7E4: Can Blast Exposure Throughout a Military Career Impact TBI Recovery?, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT