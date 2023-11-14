CUBIST S7E4: Can Blast Exposure Throughout a Military Career Impact TBI Recovery?

In this episode of CUBIST, Dr. Don Marion and new host, Dr. Keith Stuessi, discuss a study entitled "Cumulative Blast Exposure During a Military Career Negatively Impacts Recovery from Traumatic Brain Injury" by Dr. Jason Bailie and colleagues, published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in September 2023. Dr. Bailie, a neuropsychologist at TBICoE, joins the program to discuss the study investigating the impact of cumulative blast exposure on the recovery from TBI among military personnel.



Article Citation: Bailie, J., Lippa, S., Hungerford, L., French, L. M., Brickell, T. A., & Lange, R. T. (2023). Cumulative Blast Exposure During a Military Career Negatively Impacts Recovery from Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2022.0192. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2022.0192



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37675903/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



