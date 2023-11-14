Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Exchange Sigonella radio spot.

    Navy Exchange Sigonella radio spot.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    231114-N-BY095-1001 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 14, 2023) A thirty-second spot provides information about the Navy Exchange Sigonella offering assistance to servicemembers stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella with automated payments for recurring monthly bills. The spot aired on AFN Sigonella's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77373
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109994781.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Exchange Sigonella radio spot., by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    Navy Exchange
    NEX
    u.s. navy
    audio spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT