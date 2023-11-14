231114-N-BY095-1001 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 14, 2023) A thirty-second spot provides information about the Navy Exchange Sigonella offering assistance to servicemembers stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella with automated payments for recurring monthly bills. The spot aired on AFN Sigonella's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2023 09:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77373
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109994781.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Exchange Sigonella radio spot., by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT