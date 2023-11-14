NAS Sigonella Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month Interview with CO

230927-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez interviews Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, about Suicide Prevention and Awareness during a radio show on Armed Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella Sept. 27, 2023. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States Armed Forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable or inadequate. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)