    NAS Sigonella Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month Interview with CO

    ITALY

    09.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    230927-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez interviews Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, about Suicide Prevention and Awareness during a radio show on Armed Forces Network (AFN) Sigonella Sept. 27, 2023. AFN is a broadcast service operated by the United States Armed Forces that serves American service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and their families stationed in more than 177 countries around the world where English language broadcast service is unavailable or inadequate. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 08:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:09
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month Interview with CO, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commanding Officer
    NAS Sigonella
    Suicide Awareness and Prevention

