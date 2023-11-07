Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Jingle Bell Bowl

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second spot publicizing the 86th Force Support Squadron's Jingle Bell Bowl event happening at the bowling centers on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77352
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109993000.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Jingle Bell Bowl, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Bowling
    Morale
    Ramstein Air Base
    Vogelweh
    KMC
    86th Force Support Squadron

