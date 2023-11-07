This is a 30-second spot publicizing the 86th Force Support Squadron's Jingle Bell Bowl event happening at the bowling centers on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77352
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109993000.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Jingle Bell Bowl, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
