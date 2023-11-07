Radio Spot - EFMP Orientation

This is a 15-second spot publicizing an Exceptional Family Member Program orientation seminar happening Feb. 8, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 08:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77351
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109992942.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
