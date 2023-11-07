231107-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 8, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the Marines who will lead U.S. forces during a multinational coastal defense drill starting November 9, 2023, in the Philippines. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 20:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77292
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109984635.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines lead U.S. Forces during drill in the Philippines 2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT