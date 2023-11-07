Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines lead U.S. Forces during drill in the Philippines 2023

    JAPAN

    11.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    231107-N-OH637-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 8, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, reporting on the Marines who will lead U.S. forces during a multinational coastal defense drill starting November 9, 2023, in the Philippines. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 20:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines lead U.S. Forces during drill in the Philippines 2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

