Marine Minute: 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Redesignation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77281" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 12th Marine Regiment’s redesignation to the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment will occur November 15, 2023. The redesignation will mark the Marine Corps commitment to a force that is prepared to effectively respond to the challenges in the indo pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)