    Marine Minute: 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Redesignation

    Marine Minute: 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Redesignation

    JAPAN

    11.08.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The 12th Marine Regiment’s redesignation to the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment will occur November 15, 2023. The redesignation will mark the Marine Corps commitment to a force that is prepared to effectively respond to the challenges in the indo pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Redesignation, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Mardiv
    INDOPACIFIC
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS

