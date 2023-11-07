The 12th Marine Regiment’s redesignation to the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment will occur November 15, 2023. The redesignation will mark the Marine Corps commitment to a force that is prepared to effectively respond to the challenges in the indo pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77281
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109982642.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 12th Marine Littoral Regiment Redesignation, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT