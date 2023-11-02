Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Innovations and the disaster dog concept

On this episode of the Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast, Matt Shannon and Col. Roger Brooks from the Georgia National Guard innovation program discuss their award-nominated disaster dog program and other benefits of technology with host Pfc. Chasity Williams.
