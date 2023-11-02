Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Innovations and the disaster dog concept

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Innovations and the disaster dog concept

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Georgia National Guard

    On this episode of the Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast, Matt Shannon and Col. Roger Brooks from the Georgia National Guard innovation program discuss their award-nominated disaster dog program and other benefits of technology with host Pfc. Chasity Williams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77249
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109976311.mp3
    Length: 00:17:43
    Year 2023
    Genre News Podcast
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Innovations and the disaster dog concept, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Army
    National Guard
    Innovation
    Disaster Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT