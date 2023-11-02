Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: New ALIA Aircraft

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the new ALIA electric aircraft delivery to Eglin Air Force Base on Nov. 2, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. While ALIA has the capability to transport five passengers, the Air Force test objective is to demonstrate its potential to support agile combat employment logistics with its payload capacity of 1,000 pounds. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

