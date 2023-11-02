AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: New ALIA Aircraft

American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the new ALIA electric aircraft delivery to Eglin Air Force Base on Nov. 2, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. While ALIA has the capability to transport five passengers, the Air Force test objective is to demonstrate its potential to support agile combat employment logistics with its payload capacity of 1,000 pounds. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)