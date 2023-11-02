GTMO: Operation GITMEOW Foster Care

231102-N-CR158-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba listeners of their options for pet foster care when PCSing as well as contact information for help with the process from Operation GITMEOW. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 11:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77207
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109972194.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
