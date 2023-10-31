Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 9 - Operationalizing Senior Leader Intent Through Social Media

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way, DINFOS Instructor Army Staff Sgt. Justin Kuhl engages in a conversation with Army Sgt. 1st Class Will Reinier, who previously served as the Public Affairs Advisor to the Sergeant Major of the Army. They discuss Reinier's concept of "Operationalizing Senior Leader Intent Through Social Media." Additionally, Sgt. 1st Class Will Reinier is announced as a presenter at the 2023 DINFOS Social Media Forum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 9 - Operationalizing Senior Leader Intent Through Social Media, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    defense information school
    DINFOS

