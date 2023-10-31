Ep. 9 - Operationalizing Senior Leader Intent Through Social Media

In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way, DINFOS Instructor Army Staff Sgt. Justin Kuhl engages in a conversation with Army Sgt. 1st Class Will Reinier, who previously served as the Public Affairs Advisor to the Sergeant Major of the Army. They discuss Reinier's concept of "Operationalizing Senior Leader Intent Through Social Media." Additionally, Sgt. 1st Class Will Reinier is announced as a presenter at the 2023 DINFOS Social Media Forum.