    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP08: Command and Control

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP08: Command and Control

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the first episode of a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Seth Revetta and Capt. Tanner Dieppa discuss trends and best practices of Command and Control, focused on the perspective of the main command post battle staff. The four main trends conversed are system validations, battle tracking within the main, main command post jump rehearsals, and S6 planning involvement.

    Recommended Resources:

    TC 6-0.2 (July 2019), Training the Mission Command Warfighting Function for Battalions, Brigades, and Brigade Combat Teams:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17943_TC%206-0x2%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf

    ATP 6-0.5 (March 2017), Command Post Organization and Operations:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf

    ADP 6-0 (July 2019), Mission Command-Command and Control of Army Forces:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34403-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-3.pdf

    TC 6-02.1 (July 2019), The United States Army Signal Corps 2019 Training Strategy:
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17840_TC%206-02.1%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf

    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt

