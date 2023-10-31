Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP08: Command and Control

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77181" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta shares the first episode of a miniseries called Left of the Bang from our Scorpion team Observer, Coach, Trainers. The series highlights how to better prepare each war fighting function for some of the challenges seen at the National Training Center. Maj. Steven Pyles, Capt. Seth Revetta and Capt. Tanner Dieppa discuss trends and best practices of Command and Control, focused on the perspective of the main command post battle staff. The four main trends conversed are system validations, battle tracking within the main, main command post jump rehearsals, and S6 planning involvement.



Recommended Resources:



TC 6-0.2 (July 2019), Training the Mission Command Warfighting Function for Battalions, Brigades, and Brigade Combat Teams:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17943_TC%206-0x2%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



ATP 6-0.5 (March 2017), Command Post Organization and Operations:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ATP%206-0_5%20(final).pdf



ADP 6-0 (July 2019), Mission Command-Command and Control of Army Forces:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34403-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-3.pdf



TC 6-02.1 (July 2019), The United States Army Signal Corps 2019 Training Strategy:

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN17840_TC%206-02.1%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.



Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at

Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC

https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.



Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt