    Connect First - Ep. 10 with CSM Tammy Everette, NCOLCOE Commandant

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, America's First Corps, discusses the role of the Noncommissioned Officer along with leadership and professional development for the future of the Army with Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence Commandant, during this episode of Connect First.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect First - Ep. 10 with CSM Tammy Everette, NCOLCOE Commandant, by SSG Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #JBLM #ConnectFirst #NCOLCOE #ICorps #podcast

