Connect First - Ep. 10 with CSM Tammy Everette, NCOLCOE Commandant

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, America's First Corps, discusses the role of the Noncommissioned Officer along with leadership and professional development for the future of the Army with Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence Commandant, during this episode of Connect First.