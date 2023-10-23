Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 4 - Mr. William "Bill" Kramer

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Audio by Makayla Cameron 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The official podcast of the Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate. We run the systems that run the Air Force…moving money, manpower, and materiel. In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, in episode 4 we sit down with BES Chief of Cybersecurity Services, Mr. William “Bill” Kramer, to discuss the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity, the challenges and opportunities of enterprise-level cybersecurity, and practical steps to stay secure at all times.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 13:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 77147
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109965240.mp3
    Length: 00:37:27
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
