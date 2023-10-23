The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 4 - Mr. William "Bill" Kramer

The official podcast of the Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate. We run the systems that run the Air Force…moving money, manpower, and materiel. In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, in episode 4 we sit down with BES Chief of Cybersecurity Services, Mr. William “Bill” Kramer, to discuss the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity, the challenges and opportunities of enterprise-level cybersecurity, and practical steps to stay secure at all times.
The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe.
The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.
