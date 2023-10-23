The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 4 - Mr. William "Bill" Kramer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77147" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The official podcast of the Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate. We run the systems that run the Air Force…moving money, manpower, and materiel. In honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, in episode 4 we sit down with BES Chief of Cybersecurity Services, Mr. William “Bill” Kramer, to discuss the ever-changing landscape of cybersecurity, the challenges and opportunities of enterprise-level cybersecurity, and practical steps to stay secure at all times.



The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe.



The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.