Marine Minute: Resolute Dragon 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77134" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

I’M LANCE CORPORAL JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE III MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE CONDUCTED THE FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE PORTION OF EXERCISE RESOLUTE DRAGON 23, FROM OCTOBER 14TH TO OCTOBER 31ST. RD 23 IS AN ANNUAL BILATERAL EXERCISE IN JAPAN THAT STRENGTHENS THE COMMAND, CONTROL, AND MULTI-DOMAIN MANEUVER CAPABILITIES OF MARINES IN III MEF AND ALLIED JAPAN SELF-DEFENSE FORCE PERSONNEL.



APPROXIMATELY 3,300 MARINES FROM III MEF AND JOINT PARTNERS FROM THE U.S ARMY, NAVY, AND AIR FORCE, WORKED ALONGSIDE APPROXIMATELY 5,000 SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE JAPAN GROUND SELF-DEFENSE FORCE WESTERN ARMY.



DURING RD 23 FTX, MANY HISTORIC FIRSTS TOOK PLACE SUCH AS THE FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF A U.S. MARINE CORPS TPS-80 GROUND/AIR TASK ORIENTED RADAR FLOWN ABOARD A JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KAWASAKI C-2 CARGO AIRPLANE.



THE EXERCISE REINFORCED OPTIMIZING FORCE POSTURE AND SHOWCASED A STRONG COMMITMENT TO MAINTAIN A ROBUST PRESENCE IN THE REGION AS PART OF THE STAND-IN FORCE TO CREATE A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC.



FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.