Your Personnel File – Episode 22, Part 2: AUSA Takeaways

Each year, the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition offers the opportunity for senior leaders to share ideas and Army industry partners to present their latest projects. In the second episode of this two-part podcast, Col. Will Arnold, Chief of Staff and acting Director of the HRC Talent Alignment and Development Directorate, and Mr. Mark Russo, Deputy Director of the Force Shaping Directorate, join host Lt. Col. Allie Scott to discuss how what they learned at AUSA is being applied in their directorates here at HRC.
