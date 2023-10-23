Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File – Episode 22, Part 2: AUSA Takeaways

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Audio by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Each year, the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition offers the opportunity for senior leaders to share ideas and Army industry partners to present their latest projects. In the second episode of this two-part podcast, Col. Will Arnold, Chief of Staff and acting Director of the HRC Talent Alignment and Development Directorate, and Mr. Mark Russo, Deputy Director of the Force Shaping Directorate, join host Lt. Col. Allie Scott to discuss how what they learned at AUSA is being applied in their directorates here at HRC.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:54
    TAGS

    AUSA
    Army
    HRC
    FSD
    TADD

