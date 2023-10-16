Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Winter Driving Safety and Holiday Commissary Hours

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs Specialist Mary Del Rosario detailed safety tips for drivers in the Kaiserslautern Military Community for winter. Defense Commissary Agency Overseas Store Operations Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Polk clarified store closures for the upcoming holiday season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76965
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109947372.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    DECA
    Winter
    Kaiserslautern
    USAG-RP

