Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC News Update - Installation Access and Halloween Safety

    KMC News Update - Installation Access and Halloween Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.17.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Chief of Installation Access Control, Erika Watson, speaks on renewing installation access. The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Fire Chief and Directorate of Emergency Services, Robert Womble, shares some Halloween safety tips. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 09:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76932
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109942875.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC News Update - Installation Access and Halloween Safety, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Halloween
    Tips
    Access
    USAGRP
    Instillation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT