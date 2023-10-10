Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S7E3: TBI and Long-Term Stroke Risk in Veterans

    CUBIST S7E3: TBI and Long-Term Stroke Risk in Veterans

    10.16.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article “Traumatic brain injury and long-term risk of stroke among U.S. military service members," written by Andrea Schneider and her colleagues and published in the journal Stroke in August of 2023. In addition, a senior biostatistician at TBICoE, Mr. Brian Ivins, helps decipher some of the biostatistical issues that were raised by this study.

    Article Citation: Schneider, A. L. C., Peltz, C. B., Li, Y., Bahorik, A., Gardner, R. C., & Yaffe, K. (2023). Traumatic Brain Injury and Long-Term Risk of Stroke Among US Military Veterans. Stroke, 54(8), 2059–2068. doi.org/10.1161/STROKEAHA.123.042360

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37334708/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76916
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109940440.mp3
    Length: 00:19:05
    Year 2023
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TBI
    Military Health
    Concussion
    Warfighter

