American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the importance of breast cancer screenings and recommendations from the 31st Medical Group to help identify breast cancer early. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 02:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76896
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936452.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Breast Cancer Screening, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT