Radio spot highlighting the upcoming Home School Happening MWR event hosted at the Striker's Bowling Alley onboard NSA Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76892
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936363.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Home School Happening, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT