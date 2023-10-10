A 30 second spot advertising the Books and Booze event with the Base Library.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2023 04:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76883
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109936244.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Books & Booze Spot, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT