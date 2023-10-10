This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department's 2023 Fire Prevention Week on Kunsan Air Base. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 19:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76879
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109935551.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Prevention Week, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT