    The 1796 Podcast - Episode 21

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2023

    Audio by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interview with Lt. Col. Marlin "Marty" Malone who is retiring from the Tennessee Air National Guard after 33 years of service.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1796 Podcast - Episode 21, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee national guard
    1796 Podcast

