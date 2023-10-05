Interview with Lt. Col. Marlin "Marty" Malone who is retiring from the Tennessee Air National Guard after 33 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 12:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76826
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109929701.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:18
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 1796 Podcast - Episode 21, by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT