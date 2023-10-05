American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Fire Prevention Week 2023 and what Aviano Air Base's Fire Department is looking forward to most during this year's campaign (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Raya Feltner).
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76817
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109929026.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Fire Prevention Week, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT