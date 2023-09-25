Kaiserslautern High School Raiders hosted the Stuttgart High School Panthers on Sept 29, 2023 at Babers Stadium on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Broadcast by SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dom Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76716
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109917957.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:33
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN High School DoDEA Football Broadcast - Kaiserslautern Raiders vs Stuttgart Panthers (1st Quarter), by SGT Kevin Henderson and A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
