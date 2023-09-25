America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses about suicide prevention, resiliency and building trust through authenticity with Cpt. Grady Pennell and Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang during the ninth episode of Connect First.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 22:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76697
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109915711.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:29
|Artist
|CSM Shawn Carns
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connect First - Ep. 9 with CPT Grady Pennell and SGM Dina Pang, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT