    Connect First - Ep. 9 with CPT Grady Pennell and SGM Dina Pang

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    I Corps

    America's First Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns discusses about suicide prevention, resiliency and building trust through authenticity with Cpt. Grady Pennell and Sgt. Maj. Dina Pang during the ninth episode of Connect First.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 22:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:29
    Artist CSM Shawn Carns
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    leadership
    podcast
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Connect First

