    PEO SSN/SSBN w/RDML Jon Rucker

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Cmdr. Kyle Miller 

    Engineering Duty Officer School

    The Wardroom Podcast interview with RDML Jon Rucker, PEO SSN. Topics covered include:
    1. Team Submarine Organization
    2. Industrial Base Capacity and Navy Shipbuilding Plan
    3. Strategic Outsourcing
    4. Advice for 1460's
    5. Book Recommendations

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO SSN/SSBN w/RDML Jon Rucker, by CDR Kyle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

