The Wardroom Podcast interview with RDML Jon Rucker, PEO SSN. Topics covered include:
1. Team Submarine Organization
2. Industrial Base Capacity and Navy Shipbuilding Plan
3. Strategic Outsourcing
4. Advice for 1460's
5. Book Recommendations
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76695
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109915538.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:05
|Artist
|CDR Kyle Miller
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO SSN/SSBN w/RDML Jon Rucker, by CDR Kyle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer Officer
