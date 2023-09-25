Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence

In this episode we speak with Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi and discuss the concept of Emotional Intelligence - why it matters and how having a grasp of it can improve your ability to recognize, understand and manage your own emotions as well as the emotions of others, improving communications in both your personal and professional lives.
|09.29.2023
|09.29.2023 10:39
|Newscasts
|00:44:57
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
