In this episode, we speak to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi, and discuss the concept of Emotional Intelligence - why it matters, and how your grasp of it can help you recognize, understand and manage your emotions and influence the emotions of others; improving communications in your personal and professional relationships.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76682
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109913936.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:57
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT