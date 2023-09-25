Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence

    Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, we speak to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi, and discuss the concept of Emotional Intelligence - why it matters, and how your grasp of it can help you recognize, understand and manage your emotions and influence the emotions of others; improving communications in your personal and professional relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76682
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109913936.mp3
    Length: 00:44:57
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emotions
    professional
    influence
    personal
    behavior
    emotional intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT