Chevrons - Ep 027 - Emotional Intelligence

In this episode, we speak to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ryan Yi, and discuss the concept of Emotional Intelligence - why it matters, and how your grasp of it can help you recognize, understand and manage your emotions and influence the emotions of others; improving communications in your personal and professional relationships.