    AFN Bavaria Radio New 18SEP2023

    BY, GERMANY

    09.18.2023

    Audio by Spc. Kaleb Kennedy 

    AFN Bavaria

    The month of September is national Hispanic heritage month.

    The United States Army Garrison Bavaria revealed a memorial at the tower barracks parade field. includes an interview with United States Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sargent Major Hermes Acevedo.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 06:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76658
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109913371.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio New 18SEP2023, by SPC Kaleb Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany

