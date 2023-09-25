The George C Marshall Center celebrated their 30th anniversary. includes interview with Kathrine Bastion a member of the German Armed Forces.
Spouses in the United States Army Garrison Bavaria community kick off a new annual kickball tournament.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 06:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76657
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109913367.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News 19SEP2023, by SPC Kaleb Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT