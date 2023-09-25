NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 27, 2023) Radio news covering Task Force Marne Soldiers mortar training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, and U.S. Naval Forces operating with the Royal Bahrain Navy. Includes soundbite of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dean Spenzos, an armor officer with Headquarters “Hazard” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76619
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910674.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT