NAPLES, Italy (Sep. 25, 2023) Radio news covering U.S. aid to Libya and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announcement of the future John Lewis-class oiler USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213). Includes audio from press briefing by Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76618
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109910673.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT