    Pacific Pulse: August 29, 2023

    JAPAN

    08.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Airmen from Yokota Air Base, Japan, have return from Pacific Airlift Rally 23; the Royal Thai Army invites U.S. Soldiers to participate in their first all-female Basic Airborne Course in Thailand; the government of Papua New Guinea invites the U.S. Coast Guard to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard maritime resources in their territorial waters.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 01:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

