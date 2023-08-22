Pacific Pulse: August 22, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: Servicemembers from more than 19 partner nations attend the kickoff of exercise Keris Aman 23 in Malaysia; members of a Naval Special Warfare unit and the U.S. Army Civil Affairs host a medical civic action program with the local government of El Nido, Philippines; U.S. Indo-Pacific Command welcome defense partners from 11 regional nations for the inaugural Indo-Pacific Regional Military Gender Advisor Course in Hawaii.
