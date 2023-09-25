Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valley Girl Publicity Request - AFN Misawa Radio Spot

    JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    This audio segment is an AFN Misawa radio spot for the purpose of advertising how an individual can submit a publicity request to AFN Misawa.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 02:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76594
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109909923.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre N/A
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valley Girl Publicity Request - AFN Misawa Radio Spot, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    AFN Misawa

