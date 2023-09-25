This audio segment is an AFN Misawa radio spot for the purpose of advertising how an individual can submit a publicity request to AFN Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 02:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76594
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109909923.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|N/A
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Valley Girl Publicity Request - AFN Misawa Radio Spot, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT