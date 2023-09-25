Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #61

    09.25.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Sarah Anderson, and Tech. Sgt. Maddie Spires, 126th Air Refueling Wing recruiting, are on this week to talk all things recruiting including the Illinois Guard grant.

    Military and Family Readiness:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    Metro-East Vet Center
    314-894 6105

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:28
    This work, Roll Call - Episode #61, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    National Guard
    126ARW

