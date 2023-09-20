Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Court with Judge Foody

    Court with Judge Foody

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a comedic radio advertisement for Spangdahlem's Mosel Dining Facility's new Community Council

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76554
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109905949.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Court with Judge Foody, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Funny
    Ad
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT