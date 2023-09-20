Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers to the Corps- September Weekly Ranger Minute with Carmen and Jory

    Rangers to the Corps- September Weekly Ranger Minute with Carmen and Jory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    We got a little behind while wrapping up the busy portion of our recreation season, but we are back with a fresh Weekly Ranger Minute! Enjoy this message from Carmen and Jory.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76531
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109904254.mp3
    Length: 00:06:59
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers to the Corps- September Weekly Ranger Minute with Carmen and Jory, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Water

    TAGS

    water resources natural resources

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT