CMDCM Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay command master chief, discusses Hispanic Heritage Month and the upcoming chief pinning ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 03:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76511
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109903392.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230921-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO2 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT