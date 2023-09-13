Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.18.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    advertisement for National Hispanic Heritage Month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 10:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76426
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109890156.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT